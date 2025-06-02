Recall alert: 486K vehicles recalled due to camera issues, recalls include Volkswagen, Nissan, Ram

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 486,000 vehicles in three separate alerts.

Volkswagen

The first recall affects 171,381 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles from the 2024 and 2025 model years.

The issue will be corrected with a software update to the camera control unit, which dealers will do for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive a letter in the mail alerting them to the recall after July 18, but they can call Volkswagen directly at 800-893-5298. The company’s internal recall number is 91SB.

Ram (Chrysler)

The second recall involves 235,640 Ram ProMaster vehicles from the 2022 to 2025 model years.

A software error can cause the rearview camera image not to display.

The issue will be corrected once again by a software update that will be done by dealers for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get a letter alerting them to the issue after June 19, but can contact Chrysler on their own at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is 40C.

Nissan

The final recall involves 79,755 Nissan Frontier and Kicks vehicles from the 2025 model year. The center information display unit may have a blank screen when in reverse, not showing the rearview camera image.

The software will be updated for free by dealers.

Owners will get letters alerting them to this issue after July. Nissan’s internal recall numbers are PD152 and PMA48, the NHTSA reported.

