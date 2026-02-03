Morehouse College fined after Tuskegee basketball coach handcuffed, escorted off court

Benjy Taylor said he went to a security officer to express concerns about safety in the handshake line after the Tuskegee-Morehouse men's basketball game on Jan. 31.

ATLANTA — Morehouse College was fined on Monday after an incident that went viral when a video showed Tuskegee men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor handcuffed and escorted off the court at the end of Saturday’s game.

In a statement, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference said it fined the Atlanta-based college an undisclosed amount over alleged security failures, AL.com reported.

Taylor had gone to security officials after the game and expressed concern when several Morehouse football players joined the basketball team’s handshake line, according to WSB-TV. After a brief exchange, Taylor was led off the court and into a hallway at Forbes Arena with his hands handcuffed behind his back, the television station reported.

We have new new footage and insight from Tuskegee 👀: https://t.co/eDyEz8cuSK pic.twitter.com/WdcYkcaCpE — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) February 1, 2026

“The SIAC holds its member institutions to the highest standards of sportsmanship, professionalism, and institutional accountability,” SIAC commissioner Anthony Holloman said in a statement. “Our historic institutions are expected to provide competitive environments that prioritize the safety, dignity, and mutual respect of student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans.

“The conference remains committed to upholding these expectations and to ensuring that all SIAC contests are conducted in a manner consistent with our shared values.”

Holloman added that the conference will “require corrective measures to ensure full compliance with conference security policies moving forward.”

Officials from Morehouse have not commented on the incident.

Taylor, who is in his sixth season as Tuskegee’s basketball coach, said in a statement that he was angered at his treatment after the Golden Tigers (15-5) lost 77-69 to Morehead College.

“I am at a loss for words, and I am upset about how I was violated and treated today,” Taylor said Saturday. “For my players, my family and people of Tuskegee to witness that is heartbreaking for me.

“I was simply trying to get the football team out of the handshake line as they were following right behind me and the team yelling obscenities! It was a very dangerous situation.”

On Sunday, Taylor declined further comment, telling USA Today that he was “devastated.”

Taylor has retained civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and may pursue a lawsuit over his treatment, WSB reported. Gregory Reynald Williams and Gerald Griggs are also part of Taylor’s legal team, according to the television station.

“When Coach Taylor asked two police officers to enforce those protocols attempting to diffuse an increasingly dangerous situation, however, one of the officers chose to place him in handcuffs and escort him from the court,” Daniels said in a statement. “Coach Taylor was never charged with a crime.”

The school confirmed that Taylor accompanied the team on its return bus ride to Alabama, ESPN reported.

In a Facebook post, Tuskegee University shared a meeting between President Mark Brown, Taylor, team players and other administrators.

“Dr. Brown congratulated the student-athletes for their sportsmanlike conduct during and after Saturday’s events,” the post read. “Each of the leaders acknowledged the emotions stemming from what happened while encouraging the players to channel their energy into what matters most, achieving excellence in the classroom and on the court.”

