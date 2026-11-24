FILE PHOTO: GoFundMe has sent an email alerting users to a data breach.

GoFundMe has alerted its donors of a data breach.

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In an email to donors, the online donation platform said the breach accessed information such as names, addresses, emails, phone numbers and birthdates, Fortune reported. GoFundMe supplied Fortune with a copy of the email sent to those affected.

WUSA reported that a third party accessed the information in October and November.

“We’ve addressed the known methods of unauthorized access, disabled unauthorized accounts, and are actively monitoring for further suspicious activity. We’ve also reported this to law enforcement,” the email said, according to WUSA.

The breach also attacked credentials for GoFundMe Pro’s Salesforce integration and may have accessed organizations’ records, according to Fortune. The company said it has notified law enforcement.

Salesforce has an alert on its website saying that it had disabled GoFundMe Pro’s connected app and packages “after identifying suspicious use of access tokens associated with the third-party provider.”

“The GoFundMe Pro connected apps remain disabled while our investigation continues. The integrations will remain unavailable until GoFundMe completes the necessary security remediation and demonstrates that the integrations can be safely restored. We will notify affected customers without undue delay if we identify unauthorized access to their data,” Salesforce said.

Cybernews reported that it is not known if the stolen data has been exploited, and GoFundMe has not released the number of users who may be affected.

GoFundMe Pro is a platform for nonprofits to get donations, according to GoFundMe’s website.

“GoFundMe Pro is an online fundraising platform built exclusively for nonprofits, combining Classy’s powerful software with GoFundMe’s unmatched scale, intelligence, and reach to equip organizations with everything they need to fundraise everywhere,” the company said. GoFundMe Pro was previously named Classy before it was taken over by GoFundMe

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