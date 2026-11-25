FILE PHOTO: Patrick Stewart attends the StarTrek Panel during New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. "Avengers: Doomsday" filmmakers recently spoke about Stewart's day on set. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Patrick Stewart’s final film, “Avengers: Doomsday,” will pay tribute to the actor who brought Professor Charles Xavier to life.

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Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, however, have not said how they will do so.

“We’re long done filming that movie, and he did an amazing job for us,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re looking now at how we can put something together that honors and respects our friend.”

Stewart died on Oct. 29 from Lewy Body Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, Variety reported.

“In a lot of ways, Xavier’s the conscience in the movie,” Joe Russo said. “He has a lovely scene with Ian McKellen, who’s his best friend, in the film. It’s a very emotional scene about forgiveness and I think very resonant in the wake of his passing.”

The last day of principal photography on “Avengers: Doomsday” was also Stewart’s last day on a film set.

“He stood up and he gave a speech to the crew,” Feige said. “We didn’t know necessarily it would be his last day on a set, but he was sort of indicating to us that he thought it was.”

Anthony Russo said it was “very emotional.”

“I think it was in the back of all of our heads, we may never see him on set again,” he said.

They said it was obvious he was having health issues.

“It was clear that he was struggling with his health, and he worked so hard to deliver a performance and a presence — for us as directors, for his other actors, for the crew,” Anthony Russo shared. “You could see it wasn’t just the effort of a regular actor showing up and delivering that kind of presence and performance and experience for others, collaboration. It was someone who was really being challenged in a very deep way on a health level, showing up and doing that. For him to have muscled through and delivered the performance that he did in that movie, and the experience that he delivered for all of us as collaborators, it made it intensely emotional.”

Not only is the film Stewart’s final performance, but it was also a reunion for the original “X-Men” actors.

[ Related: Marvel drops final trailer for ‘Avengers: Doomsday ]

Marvel had wanted Stewart in both “Avengers: Doomsday” and the follow-up, “Avengers: Secret Wars,” due out on Dec. 17, 2027, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Doomsday” will be the ninth and final time Stewart played Professor X, Variety reported.

The film hits theaters on Dec. 18.

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