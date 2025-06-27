This is how you stop data trackers from sucking up your health data

In April, The Markup and CalMatters found that Covered California, the state of California's healthcare exchange, was sending its users' personal health information to LinkedIn. The news triggered a class-action lawsuit and questions from federal lawmakers. In June, a Markup investigation further revealed that exchanges maintained by four other states have also leaked visitors' sensitive health data.

Readers have asked: Is there anything I can do to stop my information from being leaked this way?

The answer is yes.

The trackers found on health exchanges are extremely common and are used by the world's most popular websites, including ones people use to prepare for college, do their taxes, get a mortgage, or report a mental health crisis. The good news is, you can block many, if not all, of these trackers with just a few steps that The Markup shares here.

What’s happening with our health data?

The owners of the health exchange websites use services provided by tech companies like LinkedIn, Google and Snapchat to track user activity and to target advertising. To make this possible, website owners install and configure code provided by the tech companies on their pages. This code is called a “tracker.”

When you load a page, the tracker code runs, collecting data and sending it to the tech companies' servers. This data can be anything from a profile of the device and browser you're using to every word you type into a form. The tracker can also read and write cookies, which can follow you across multiple websites.

How can I protect my data from these trackers?

Because the data is being collected and sent by your browser, you can exercise some control over it. Here are the approaches that successfully block the trackers.

1. Change your settings to block more trackers

Some browsers block many trackers by default, and are capable of blocking more.

If you're using Safari, "Advanced Tracking and Fingerprinting Protection" will block the trackers.

In desktop Firefox, upping your "Enhanced Tracking Protection" level from "Standard" to "Strict" will do the trick.

In Chrome and other browsers, blocking third-party cookies won't stop the trackers from sending your data, but it will make it harder to link that data to you.

2. Install a privacy-protecting browser extension

If you're using a desktop browser, one straightforward solution is to install a privacy-protecting browser extension. Privacy Badger and uBlock Origin Lite both block the trackers from LinkedIn, Snapchat, and Google.

3. Switch to a new browser

Chrome and Safari, the browsers most people use, don't stop all the trackers from sharing your data out of the box. If you don't want to change your settings as suggested above, installing a new, privacy-focused browser is recommended. In tests, the Brave and DuckDuckGo browsers blocked the trackers profiled. (Full disclosure: DuckDuckGo has donated to The Markup.)

What doesn’t work to block these trackers?

Using a virtual private network will not block these trackers. VPN services are handy for obscuring your location, which is a key detail that data brokers use to identify individuals. Unfortunately a VPN won't stop the trackers from reading and writing cookies and sharing details about your device, browser, and activity on the site. Also, VPNs can have their own issues with data sharing.

Browsing in "private" or "incognito" mode will not block these trackers. Using these modes will stop cookies from tracking you to other sites, but won't protect you from having your location, device, browser and activity shared.

How else can I protect my personal data?

The steps recommended above go a long way toward allowing you to choose when and with whom you share your private information while you’re getting things done on the web. But a browser is not the only place your data is being harvested; tracking is everywhere from video game consoles to smart TVs.

The Markup, now a part of CalMatters, uses investigative reporting, data analysis, and software engineering to challenge technology to serve the public good.

This story was produced by The Markup and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.