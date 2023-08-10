These are Slipknot's most overrated & underrated songs, according to Corey Taylor

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor picks what he thinks are the band's most overrated and underrated songs in a new feature for Revolver.

In the overrated category, Taylor chooses the 'Knot's 1999 debut single, "Wait and Bleed."

"I'm very much on the record saying that 'Wait and Bleed' is a pain in my f****** a**," Taylor says. "I've been singing it for 26 years and it hasn't gotten easier, folks!"

"But I still sing it with Slipknot and with my solo project, which tells you how much of a psycho I am, because I know people love that song," he adds. "So, you gotta do it -- and listen, it's a good problem to have."

You may recall that Taylor previously said he briefly tried to "veto" "Wait and Bleed" from Slipknot's set list.

As for Slipknot's most underrated tune, Taylor names the Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) cut "Danger -- Keep Away."

"There's some beautiful parts to that song," he says.

Taylor is set to release a new solo album, CMF2, on September 15.

