Taylor Momsen takes you to church in The Pretty Reckless' 'Dear God' video

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

The Pretty Reckless has premiered the video for "Dear God," the title track off the band's new album.

The clip begins with frontwoman Taylor Momsen recreating the image on the Dear God album cover of her sitting at a desk in front of a wall with a cross hanging from it. We then see a crawling tarantula and snake — perhaps a nod to all the creatures that bit Momsen while on tour — in between some NSFW shots of the "Heaven Knows" singer as she grows angel wings.

You can watch the "Dear God" video streaming now on YouTube.

Dear God the album dropped on Friday. It also includes the singles "For I Am Death" and "When I Wake Up."

The Pretty Reckless will launch a U.S. tour July 10 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The outing includes headlining shows and dates opening for AC/DC.

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