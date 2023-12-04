Releases by Linkin Park, Noah Kahan among bestsellers for Record Store Day Black Friday

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Releases by Linkin Park and Noah Kahan were among the bestselling pieces during the 2023 Record Store Day Black Friday event, which took place November 24.

The "Dial Drunk" artist's Cape Elizabeth EP is #2 on the ranking, while the "Numb" outfit's Lost Demos compilation followed at #3.

Other releases that made the top 10 include U2's Under A Blood Red Sky reissue at #6. Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS: the secret tracks was #1.

Additionally, Kahan, LP and U2 were all among the top-10 selling artists reported by independent record stores during Record Store Day Black Friday.

