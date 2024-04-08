Raging with The Boss: Tom Morello jams with Bruce Springsteen at LA show

Tom Morello may not be playing with Rage Against the Machine any time soon, but he did reunite with another former group: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The "Killing in the Name" shredder made a surprise appearance during The Boss's show in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 7. According to setlist.fm, Morello joined Springsteen and company for "American Skin (41 Shots)" and "The Ghost of Tom Joad," both of which were tour debuts.

You may recall that Morello previously toured with Springsteen on the 2013 Wrecking Ball tour while filling in for guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who was busy filming his TV show Lilyhammer. Morello is also particularly familiar with "Tom Joad," having covered it with Rage on the 2000 compilation Renegades.

Rage, meanwhile, has once again disbanded following their 2022 reunion tour. Drummer Brad Wilk announced in January that the group "will not be touring or playing live again."

