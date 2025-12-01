Ozzy Osbourne to be posthumously honored with Birmingham Lord Mayor's Award

Ozzy Osbourne signs copies of his album "Patient Number 9" at Fingerprints Music on September 10, 2022 in Long Beach, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne will posthumously receive the Lord Mayor's Award from his hometown of Birmingham, England.

The late Prince of Darkness' family will accept the honor during a ceremony Wednesday coinciding with Ozzy's birthday.

The Lord Mayor's Award recognizes "outstanding achievement or exceptional service to the City and people of Birmingham," according to the Birmingham City Council website.

Ozzy grew up in Birmingham and founded Black Sabbath there alongside Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. They were honored with Birmingham's Freedom of the City award in June ahead of their Back to the Beginning reunion/farewell concert, which took place July 5 at Birmingham's Villa Park.

Ozzy died on July 22.

