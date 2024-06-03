Jack White performing on Live from 'Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central' ﻿special

Jack White is performing during an upcoming special titled Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central.

The event will stream live on Peacock on June 6 and as a one-hour NBC special on June 9. It will celebrate the reopening of Michigan Central Station, which had been closed since 1988 before a restoration project began in 2018.

White is one several artists on the bill who've called the Motor City home, alongside Diana Ross and Big Sean; fellow Detroiter Eminem is an executive producer.

"Detroit is known around the world for its musical talent, and having so many legendary artists kick off the celebration for the reopening of the iconic Michigan Central Station shows how meaningful this moment is for our city," says Mayor Mike Duggan. "This historic landmark symbolizes Detroit's resilience, innovation, and now, its bright future. This is about more than preserving a piece of our past. It also is about paving the way for a new era of growth and opportunity for all Detroiters."

The lineup also includes Jelly Roll, Common, Melissa Etheridge and Fantasia, as well as the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

