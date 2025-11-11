Jack White launches new Troika Delay pedal with Third Man Hardware

Jack White at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Jack White is launching a new pedal with Third Man Hardware, the gear offshoot of his Third Man Records label.

Called the Troika Delay, the pedal is described as a "multi-purpose, pro-audio, studio-grade delay device designed to work with microphones, guitars, or any instrument." It was created in collaboration with the company JHS Pedals.

You can watch White demo the Troika Delay in a video streaming on the JHS Pedals YouTube channel.

White, meanwhile, was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday as a member of The White Stripes. His ex-bandmate, Meg White, was not in attendance, but Jack was and delivered a speech while wearing a red suit with a black shirt and white tie, a nod to the now-defunct duo's standard red, white and black color scheme.

"Was nice to be able to wear red again, even if just for a day," Jack posted on Instagram following the ceremony.

