How many hours of work does it take to afford the average Black Friday cart?

Finder reports that the average U.S. worker needs about 20 hours of work to afford a $486 Black Friday cart, while cashiers require around 31 hours.

The average shopper plans to spend $486 across the 2026 pre-holiday sales (Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Singles Day), according to a Finder survey of 1,000 U.S. adults between 18 and 64 years old.

The median hourly wage across all U.S. jobs is $24.51, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At that rate, it takes about 20 hours of work to earn a $486 Black Friday budget before taxes, half a 40-hour workweek.

For the cashiers ringing up those deals, it’s closer to 31 hours of work.

Black Friday by the hours

Here’s how many hours of work it takes to cover the average $486 Black Friday budget, before taxes:

The typical U.S. worker needs about 20 hours. That's the average $486 budget at the median wage for all jobs.

That's the average $486 budget at the median wage for all jobs. Cashiers need 30.7 hours. That's nearly four eight-hour shifts to afford the average haul they scan all weekend.

That's nearly four eight-hour shifts to afford the average haul they scan all weekend. Lawyers need 6.3 hours. A cashier works nearly five times as long for the same sales cart.

A cashier works nearly five times as long for the same sales cart. Minimum-wage workers need 67 hours. That's at the federal minimum of $7.25, or more than one and a half 40-hour workweeks.

That's at the federal minimum of $7.25, or more than one and a half 40-hour workweeks. More than half of shoppers (55%) have regretted a sale purchase. That's a lot of hours spent on stuff people wish they hadn't bought.

How many hours Black Friday costs, job by job

How long it takes to earn the average $486 budget depends a lot on what you do for a living.

In short, food, retail and care jobs sit at the top of the list. Fast food and counter workers need 32.4 hours, while childcare workers, waiters and retail salespeople all need between 28 and 29 hours. Registered nurses cover the same cart in about 10 hours, and software developers in about seven.

Here’s the math at the median hourly wage for 10 common jobs, plus the median for all U.S. jobs and the federal minimum wage:

A bar graph showing how many hours of work are needed to afford the average Black Friday cart. (Stacker/Stacker)

Finder

How the hours change with your Black Friday budget

Not everyone plans to spend $486. Finder’s survey found the median shopper plans to spend $300, while shoppers in households earning more than $100,000 plan to spend $660 on average. Here’s how many hours of work each budget takes in eight of the jobs below:

A table showing how many hours of work for a specific budget would take across different jobs. (Stacker/Stacker)

Finder

Many states set their own minimum wage above $7.25, so minimum-wage workers in those states need fewer hours, according to the Department of Labor.

Whose Black Friday cart is biggest?

Planned budgets also vary by who’s shopping. Here’s each group’s average planned spend, converted into hours at the median U.S. wage of $24.51. Pay varies a lot from person to person, so this shows how big each group’s cart is in work time, not how long that group actually works:

A bar graph showing how big each group's Black Friday cart in hours. (Stacker/Stacker)

Finder

Men plan the biggest carts, at about 23 hours of work at the median wage — about six hours more than women (17.2 hours). Gen X (21.2 hours) and millennials (20.9 hours) are close behind, while Gen Z plans the smallest cart of the three generations, at 16.6 hours.

The regret tax

More than half (55%) of people planning to shop the sales have bought something on sale that they later regretted, according to Finder’s survey. Apparel and footwear (40%) and electronics (39%) are the most regretted buys.

Some shoppers doubt the deals themselves. One in five adults (20%) believe retailers inflate prices and then discount them.

How to earn your Black Friday budget on the side

If you’d rather not dip into your regular paycheck, a few side gigs can chip away at the total. Pay, availability and eligibility vary, so treat these as starting points:

Train AI from home. DataAnnotation's FAQ page says general projects start at $25-$50 an hour. The low end is about the same as the median U.S. wage, so it would cover a $486 budget in about 19.4 hours. You'll need a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience and a passing starter assessment to get paid to train AI. Available work depends on your skills and performance.

DataAnnotation's FAQ page says general projects start at $25-$50 an hour. The low end is about the same as the median U.S. wage, so it would cover a $486 budget in about 19.4 hours. You'll need a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience and a passing starter assessment to get paid to train AI. Available work depends on your skills and performance. Take paid research studies. Prolific requires researchers to pay at least $8 an hour and recommends $12 an hour or more. At the recommended rate, that's 40.5 hours for the average budget, so it works better for a smaller wish list. But there are plenty of online survey sites that pay.

Prolific requires researchers to pay at least $8 an hour and recommends $12 an hour or more. At the recommended rate, that's 40.5 hours for the average budget, so it works better for a smaller wish list. But there are plenty of online survey sites that pay. Get cash back on what you buy. Cashback sites return a percentage of what you spend at partner retailers. Rates vary by store, but at 5%, a $486 cart would earn $24.30 back or about an hour of work at the median U.S. wage.

Cashback sites return a percentage of what you spend at partner retailers. Rates vary by store, but at 5%, a $486 cart would earn $24.30 back or about an hour of work at the median U.S. wage. Use apps that pay out fast. If you want cash before the sales start, try free apps that pay real money instantly, and check each app's cash-out minimum before you start.

If you want cash before the sales start, try free apps that pay real money instantly, and check each app's cash-out minimum before you start. Sell what you regret. With clothes and electronics topping the regret list, reselling last year's misfires is one of the side hustles that can fund this year's cart.

Wrap up

The average $486 Black Friday cart costs the typical U.S. worker about 20 hours of work before taxes, and a cashier closer to 31. With most sale shoppers saying they’ve regretted at least one purchase, it’s worth checking the price in hours, not just dollars.

Before you hit ”buy now,” ask yourself how many hours of work you’d trade for this. If the honest answer is “not many,” leave it in the cart.

Methodology

Spending figures come from a survey Finder commissioned from Pollfish of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 to 64 on Nov. 5, 2026. Results are unweighted, and averages exclude $0 answers and answers above $10,000. Hours are calculated by dividing each budget by each hourly wage. Job wages are national median hourly wages from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics for May 2025, published May 15, 2026. These are employer-reported wages and don’t include the self-employed.

All hours in this article use gross pay before taxes, so the take-home cost in hours is higher. Wages are national medians, so pay in your area may be higher or lower. Side-gig platforms don’t guarantee work, and contractors typically handle their own taxes. Platform pay rates come from each platform’s website and can change.

This guide has been edited by Bethany Hickey.

This story was produced by Finder and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.