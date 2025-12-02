Garbage announces likely final headlining concert in Shirley Manson's hometown

Garbage has announced a concert in frontwoman Shirley Manson's hometown of Edinburgh, Scotland, marking what the band says will likely be their final headlining show in the city.

The performance takes place July 11 at Edinburgh Castle.

"To bring the band home to play the castle for what most likely will be our last headline show in Edinburgh is without doubt, one of the greatest honours of my professional career," Manson writes in an Instagram post.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For more info, visit Garbage.com.

Garbage previously announced that their recent U.S. tour, which wrapped in November, would mark their "last North American headline tour."

