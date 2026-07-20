Courtney Love, Tom Morello, Garbage pay tribute to L7's Jennifer Finch

Jennifer Finch of L7 performs onstage at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

The Art Of Elysium Presents WE ARE HEAR'S HEAVEN 2020 - Inside

Artists including Hole's Courtney Love, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Garbage have paid tribute to late L7 bassist Jennifer Finch.

The "Pretend We're Dead" outfit announced late Saturday night that Finch, 59, had died, just days after it was announced she'd been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Love, who previously called Finch "a founder of ... one of the most important bands in history," posted an image of Finch to her Instagram.

Morello left a comment on L7's post announcing Finch's death. It reads, "God bless her. An important fixture of the LA scene, a super cool person, a true artist with a kind and welcoming heart. I loved, respected and admired her greatly. She will be missed."

"Rest in power beautiful Jennifer Finch," reads a post to Garbage's Instagram. "I'm so relieved to know you are no longer suffering. Our sincere condolences to @l7theband and everyone who ever loved you. Family, fans, friends and fellows. This is a terrible loss for music and our musical community."

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