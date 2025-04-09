Bring Me the Horizon's Lee Malia launches signature guitar with Jackson

Bring Me The Horizon Concert In Stockholm Iwi Onodera/Redferns (Iwi Onodera/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon guitarist Lee Malia has teamed up with the company Jackson to launch a new signature guitar.

The Pro Series Signature Lee Malia LM-87 is described as a "high performance guitar designed for players who want to wail effortlessly."

"I'm beyond excited to bring my Jackson LM-87 surfcaster to life," Malia says. "It's the guitar I've dreamed of making for years and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do."

You can order yours now for $899.99 via JacksonGuitars.com.

Malia and Bring Me the Horizon will be touring the U.S. starting in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!