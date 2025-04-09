Bring Me the Horizon's Lee Malia launches signature guitar with Jackson

Bring Me The Horizon Concert In Stockholm

Bring Me the Horizon guitarist Lee Malia has teamed up with the company Jackson to launch a new signature guitar.

The Pro Series Signature Lee Malia LM-87 is described as a "high performance guitar designed for players who want to wail effortlessly."

"I'm beyond excited to bring my Jackson LM-87 surfcaster to life," Malia says. "It's the guitar I've dreamed of making for years and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do."

You can order yours now for $899.99 via JacksonGuitars.com.

Malia and Bring Me the Horizon will be touring the U.S. starting in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.