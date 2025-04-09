Bring Me the Horizon's Lee Malia launches signature guitar with Jackson

Bring Me the Horizon guitarist Lee Malia has teamed up with the company Jackson to launch a new signature guitar.
The Pro Series Signature Lee Malia LM-87 is described as a "high performance guitar designed for players who want to wail effortlessly."
"I'm beyond excited to bring my Jackson LM-87 surfcaster to life," Malia says. "It's the guitar I've dreamed of making for years and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do."
You can order yours now for $899.99 via JacksonGuitars.com.
Malia and Bring Me the Horizon will be touring the U.S. starting in September.
