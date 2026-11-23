Win tickets to see TRAPT on the Back Porch of Thirsty Horse Saloon!

TRAPT @ Back Porch at Thirsty Horse Saloon 2026

11/23-11/25

Listen weekday monrings with the Billy Madison Show for your chance to win a pair of tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents TRAPT, December 5th on the Back Porch at Thirsty Horse Saloon!

Tickets on sale now at thirstyhorse.net!

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/23/2026-11/25/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to TRAPT, December 5, 2026 on the Back Porch at Thirsty Horse Saloon. (ARV: $65.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.