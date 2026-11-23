Megadeth Tx

11/23-11/25

Listen weekday monrings with the Billy Madison Show, at 11:05 with Brandi and 3:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Megadeth Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations with Anthrax, June 23rd at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/23/2026-11/25/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Nine (9) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Megadeth, June 23, 2027 at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.