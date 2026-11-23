Deftones @ Frost Bank Center 2027

11/23-11/25

Listen weekday mornings during the Billy Madison Show, 12:05 with Brandi and again during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Deftones, with Knocked Loose, May 6th at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/23/2026-11/25/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Nine (9) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Deftones, May 6, 2027 at the Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.