Megadeth Tx

11/23-6/16

Enter below for your additional way to win a pair of tickets to Megadeth Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations with Anthrax, June 23rd at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre - don’t forget you can come back every day to enter!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/16/2026-04/30/3037. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Megadeth, June 23, 2027 at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.