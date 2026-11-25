Download the KISS Rocks App for your chance to win tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra all weekend!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ Frost Bank Center 2026

11/27-11/29

Download the KISS Rocks App and turn on your notifications. Beginning black Friday and all weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra - Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More, Saturday, December 12th with two shows at 3:00pm & 7:30pm at the Frost Bank Center! Celebrate 25 years of Trans-Siberian Orchestra in San Antonio!

Tickets on sale now at frostbankcenter.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/27/2026 - 11/29/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, December 12, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $120.00)For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.