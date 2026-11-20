Download the KISS Rocks App for your chance to win tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra all weekend!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ Frost Bank Center 2026

11/21-11/22

Download the KISS Rocks App and turn on your notifications. All weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra - Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More, Saturday, December 12th with two shows at 3:00pm & 7:30pm at the Frost Bank Center! Celebrate 25 years of Trans-Siberian Orchestra in San Antonio!

Tickets on sale now at frostbankcenter.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/21/2026 - 11/22/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, December 12, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $120.00)For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.