'Wednesday' season 3 starts production, Winona Ryder joins cast

Winona Ryder is entering the world of Wednesday.

The actress will join Netflix's most popular English series in season 3, the streamer announced on Monday. This reunites her with her frequent collaborator Tim Burton, as well as star Jenna Ortega, whom she previously acted alongside in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Ryder will play a character named Tabitha, according to a video shared by Netflix.

In addition to the casting news, Netflix announced that production on season 3 of Wednesday has begun near Dublin, Ireland.

Also joining the cast of season 3 are Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan and Kennedy Moyer. They'll play the roles of Balthazar, Cyrus, Atticus and Daisy, respectively.

They all join the previously announced new cast member Eva Green, who is set to play Morticia Addams’ sister, Ophelia.

Returning for season 3 along with Ortega are Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen, Georgie Farmer, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton and Joanna Lumley.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as Wednesday's co-creators, showrunners, executive producers and writers. Burton executive produces and directs.

"It’s our dark delight to fling open Nevermore Academy’s gates once more as we begin production on season three," Gough and Millar said in a statement. "To the fans, we appreciate your patience and ravenous online commentary - your twisted theories have inspired nightmares. This season we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets.”

Burton said he is so excited to be back for another season.

"[I]t’s great to be reunited with all of the original cast," Burton said. "The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine — Winona, Eva, Chris, Noah … makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky.”

