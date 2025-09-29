See every Super Bowl halftime show ever Vote in our poll and tell us which halftime show was your favorite

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The NFL and Apple Music just announced that Bad Bunny will be performing at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show in Santa Clara, California, on February 8th, 2026.

So that got us thinking... Which Super Bowl had the best halftime show ever? Take a look at our list of EVERY Super Bowl halftime show below and vote in our poll to tell us who had the greatest halftime show ever.

Super Bowl I - University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band and the Grambling State University Marching Band,

Super Bowl II - Grambling State University Marching Band

Super Bowl III - Florida A&M University Marching Band

Super Bowl IV - Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Carol Channing, and the Southern University Marching Band

Super Bowl V - Southeast Missouri State Marching Band, Anita Bryant, Up With People

Super Bowl VI - Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, and Al Hirt

Super Bowl VII - University of Michigan Marching Band, Andy Williams, Woody Herman

Super Bowl VIII - University of Texas Longhorn Band, Judy Mallett

Super Bowl IX - Mercer Ellington and Grambling State University Marching Bands

Super Bowl X - Up With People

Super Bowl XI - Los Angeles Unified All-City Band with the New Mouseketeers

Super Bowl XII - Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain, and Al Hirt

Super Bowl XIII - Ken Hamilton

Super Bowl XIV - Up With People and Grambling State University Marching Band

Super Bowl XV - Southern University Marching Band with Helen O’Connell

Super Bowl XVI - Up With People

Super Bowl XVIII - University of Florida and Florida State University Marching Bands

Super Bowl XIX - Tops In Blue

Super Bowl XX - Up With People

Super Bowl XXI - George Burns, Mickey Rooney, Grambling State University, and University of Southern California Marching Bands

Super Bowl XXII - Chubby Checker, The Rockettes, San Diego State, California State University, Northridge, and University of Southern California Marching bands

Super Bowl XXIII - Elvis Presto

Super Bowl XXIV - A tribute to the Peanuts - Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas, Nicholls State University, Southern University, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette Marching bands

Super Bowl XXV - New Kids On The Block

Super Bowl XXVI - Gloria Estefan

Super Bowl XXVII - Michael Jackson

Super Bowl XXVIII - Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds

Super Bowl XXIX - Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine

Super Bowl XXX - Diana Ross

Super Bowl XXXI - The Blues Brothers, ZZ Top, James Brown, Catherine Crier

Super Bowl XXXII - Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah, Grambling State University Marching Band

Super Bowl XXXIII - Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover

Super Bowl XXXIV - Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton

Super Bowl XXXV - Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly, Aerosmith, NSYNC

Super Bowl XXXVI - U2

Super Bowl XXXVII - Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

Super Bowl XXXVIII - Janet Jackson, P.Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Simpson

Janet Jackson

Super Bowl XXXIX - Paul McCartney

The XXXIX Superbowl Half-Time Show JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 06: Musician Paul McCartney performs on stage during the XXXIX Superbowl Half-Time show at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XL - The Rolling Stones

Super Bowl XLI - Prince

Super Bowl XLII - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Bridgestone Super Bowl XLII Halftime Show GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Keyboardist Benmont Tench, singer/songwriter Tom Petty, guitarist Mike Campbell and guitarist Scott Thurston smile after perforiming at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLII between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLIII - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Bridgestone Super Bowl XLIII Halftime Show TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Musician Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLIV - The Who

Super Bowl XLV - The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, and Slash

Super Bowl XLVI - Madonna, LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green

Super Bowl XLVII - Beyonce, Destiny’s Child

Super Bowl XLVII - Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Super Bowl XLIX - Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, and Missy Elliott

Super Bowl 50 - Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson

Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Jonny Buckland of Coldplay, Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LI - Lady Gaga

Super Bowl LII - Justin Timberlake

Super Bowl LIII - Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi,

Super Bowl LIV - Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Emme Muniz

Super Bowl LV - The Weeknd

Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVI - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak

Super Bowl LVII - Rihanna

Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVIII - Usher, Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will. i. am., Lil Jon, and Ludacris

Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIX - Kendrick Lamar, Samuel L. Jackson, and SZA

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

