'John Proctor is the Villain' film on the way from producer Tina Fey

By Mary Pat Thompson

A film adaptation of John Proctor is the Villain is on the way.

Tina Fey and Marc Platt are producing a movie based on the hit Broadway play John Proctor is the Villain. Sadie Sink, who earned a Tony-nomination for her role in the stage production, will executive produce the film.

The news was confirmed in a post shared by the official John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway Instagram account on Friday. The account posted a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's article about the film news.

"greenlit," the official John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway account captioned the post.

ABC Audio has reached out to Fey and Platt's reps for comment.

According to THR, Universal has picked up the film rights to the play in a competitive situation. The play's scribe, Kimberly Belflower, is adapting her work for the big screen.

John Proctor is the Villain follows a group of high school girls who are studying The Crucible in 2018 rural Georgia. They start a feminism club and attempt to make sense of the greater #MeToo movement as they think about their own relationships with men in their small community.

"Five young women running on pop music, optimism, and fury, are about to shed light on some of the darkest secrets in their one-stoplight town," the play's description on its official website reads.

John Proctor is the Villain runs on Broadway through Aug. 31.

