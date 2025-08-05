Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen to voice new 'Harry Potter' audiobooks

The voice cast for brand-new Harry Potter audiobooks has been revealed.

Pottermore Publishing and Audible announced the new voice cast for the upcoming, brand-new productions of J.K. Rowling's novels, which are being billed as Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

Hugh Laurie has been cast as Albus Dumbledore while Matthew Macfadyen will be the voice of Lord Voldemort.

Additionally, Riz Ahmed will be the voice of Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez will play Professor McGonagall and Cush Jumbo will serve as the book's narrator.

As for the golden trio, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester and Arabella Stanton will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the first three audiobooks. Stanton also portrays Hermione in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO TV series.

Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis will then take over the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione in audiobook four as the characters grow up. They'll remain the voices of the golden trio through the series' conclusion.

"I’m honoured to have been trusted with the keys to Albus Dumbledore, and thrilled to be able to take him around the track of this beautiful incarnation by Pottermore and Audible," Laurie said in a press release. "I’m also deeply conscious of previous drivers Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, Jude Law and the iconic narrations by Jim Dale and m’colleague Sir Stephen Fry. Just below the horizon, but headed our way, is the rough beast John Lithgow, his hour come round at last. This is great company, and it’s a privilege to be among their number."

