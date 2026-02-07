Brad Arnold, lead singer of 3 Doors Down dies at 47

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: Vocalist Brad Arnold of Three Doors Down performs on "FOX and Friends" outside of FOX Studios on July 29, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Three Doors Down Performs On "FOX And Friends"

Brad Arnold, the founder and lead singer of 3 Doors Down has died at the age of 47.

The band posted to social media on Saturday that Arnold passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

In May of 2025, Arnold shared that he had been diagnosed with clear cell renal carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer that had spread to his lungs.

Arnold’s music “reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on,” the band said in their statement.

“Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.”