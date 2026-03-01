Back taxes piling up? What to do before penalties get worse

Independent Contributor

There are various back taxes solutions you could consider, such as consulting with a tax service or exploring tax payment plans with the IRS.

In 2024, the IRS assessed $17.8 bil­lion in additional taxes for returns not filed timely and collected almost $3.2 billion with delinquent returns.

It's easy to get distracted by all of the other things on your to-do list and all of the stresses that are associated with life and business, so that sometimes taxes are the last thing on your mind. However, this results in a situation where you deal with back taxes, which is quite overwhelming and also dangerous for your business.

The reason for that is that back taxes don't just sit still; they grow. Interest and penalties can accumulate very fast, and before you know it, you are sitting on thousands of dollars of back taxes and searching for debt relief options.

Even so, there are practical steps you can take to help with paying off your back taxes that won't bankrupt your business or home.

Do You Know How Much in Back Taxes You Owe?

Too many business owners or individuals have no idea how much in back taxes they owe. They are imagining it to be thousands of dollars, when in fact, it might be much less than that.

Instead of making a monster out of your back taxes, it's better to understand exactly how much you owe by consulting with a Master Accounting and Tax Service. They can give you an exact idea of how much you owe and help you create a plan to pay it off.

Start Filing Any Missing Tax Returns Immediately

Do not delay any further. Get over your procrastination fears and file any missing tax returns right away. If you think that by ignoring the problem, it will go away, you are sorely mistaken. That will never happen.

The IRS has a better memory than an elephant, and they will come after you for unpaid back taxes until the end of time. If you go to the IRS, they might even be able to come up with tax payment plans that can ease the burden on your finances.

Consider Back Taxes Solutions

Always speak to the IRS or to a tax service because they can come up with innovative and novel ways for you to pay off back taxes without declaring bankruptcy. Yes, you've made a mistake, but that doesn't mean you or your business should pay for it.

Tax Penalty Avoidance Has Dire Consequences

There is no good reason for you to delay paying off your back taxes any longer. It will not go away on its own. Instead, the penalties and interest will keep growing.

Better for you to deal with it head-on by hiring a tax service that can assist you in the process.

