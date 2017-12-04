Sign in with your existing account
Posted: December 04, 2017
Win TSO tickets
By
Bonillas Randy
KISS welcomes back the Trans-Siberian Orchestra performing 2 shows of their rock opera "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve”- The Best of TSO and More" Saturday, December 23rd at the AT&T Center.
Go to the KISSRocks Facebook Now to submit your name to Nard’s Naughty list for the chance to win Nard’s TSO stocking filled with TSO tickets, a tour jackets and more!
-Tickets on sale NOW/ KISSRocks.com for details. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity.
-Brought to you by Stone City Attractions & 99.5 KISS! KISSRocks.com for details
Drive slowly and pay attention in CPS Energy work zones. Safety matters.
