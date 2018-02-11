Listen all week at 1pm & 5pm to win your tickets before you can buy them.
Ozzy Osbourne announces “NO MORE TOURS 2” with press conference at his Los Angeles home.
Shows are part of the rock icon's final global tour and will celebrate 5 decades of performing with 2 year World Tour.
-Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 17, at LIVENATION.COM
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE February 6, revealed details about his forthcoming “NO MORE TOURS 2,” a reference to his 1992 “No More Tours” trek. The announcement by the legendary musical icon about the North American dates--with his longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (Guitar), Blasko (Bass), Tommy Clufetos (Drums) and Adam Wakeman (Keyboards)--was made to international media in attendance at his Los Angeles home.
The initial North American dates produced by Live Nation kick off August 30 in Allentown, PA and conclude October 13 in Las Vegas, NV with a Thursday, October 11 stop at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; OZZY will be joined by Stone Sour for this leg of the tour. Tickets for these shows go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, February 17 at 10:00 AM (local time) at LiveNation.com and through the Live Nation app. Citi® is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 14 at 10:00 AM (local time) until Friday, February 16 at 10:00 PM (local time) through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
Prior to the full North American run, OZZY will officially launch the “NO MORE TOURS 2” in Mexico in May, before heading to South America for solo shows in three countries. Next up, a six-week European leg of headlining solo dates and festival performances that’s set to begin Friday, June 1 in Moscow, Russia.
“I’ve been blessed with an amazing life,” OSBOURNE says. “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”
On his upcoming farewell world tour, produced by Live Nation, OSBOURNE will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath which formed in 1968). This tour, expected to take OZZY around the world with dates into 2020, will mark the end of global touring for the legendary artist, though he will continue to perform select live shows in the future. Throughout his career, OZZY has sold more than 100 million records.
Want to hear more about the OZZY tour from the Prince of Darkness himself? OZZY has partnered with Ticketmaster to spread the word about the tour with a new message on the Ticketmaster app for the Google Assistant on phones, speakers like Google Home and other compatible devices. Fans can trigger the app by saying, “Hey Google, talk to Ticketmaster,” which will offer special messages from the Prince of Darkness himself. Fans will then be invited by Sharon Osbourne to hear details about OZZY’s upcoming Live Nation tour dates. This new marketing tool expands the ways for OZZY’s millions of fans to find out about his tour and provides a fun, first of its kind experience.
For the tour, OZZY has teamed with the LOVE, HOPE, STRENGTH, FOUNDATION. At Love Hope Strength (LHS), their mission is to save lives, one concert at a time. We, along with Love Hope Strength, believe that all people deserve quality cancer care, a marrow donor if needed, and most importantly, hope. Founded by cancer survivors, LHS leverages the power of music to expand the marrow registry through THEIR "Get on the List" campaign. At LHS, they believe in offering real hope to people currently living with cancer.
OZZY’s North American tour dates:
DATE CITY VENUE
Fri 4/27 Jacksonville, FL** Welcome To Rockville
Sun 4/29 Fort Lauderdale, FL** Fort Rock
Thu 8/30 Allentown, PA* PPL Center
Sat 9/1 Syracuse, NY* Lakeview Amphitheater
Tue 9/4 Toronto, ON* Budweiser Stage
Thu 9/6 Boston, MA* Xfinity Center
Sat 9/8 Wantagh, NY* Jones Beach Amphitheatre
Mon 9/10 Holmdel, NJ* PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed 9/12 Camden, NJ* BB&T Pavilion
Fri 9/14 Bristow, VA* Jiffy Lube Live
Sun 9/16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH* Blossom Music Center
Wed 9/19 Clarkston, MI* DTE Energy Center
Fri 9/21 Tinley Park, IL* Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun 9/23 Noblesville, IN* Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Wed 9/26 Dallas, TX* Starplex Pavilion
Fri 9/28 Houston, TX* Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun 9/30 Albuquerque, NM* Isleta Amphitheater
Tue 10/2 Denver, CO* Pepsi Center
Thu 10/4 Salt Lake City, UT* USANA Amphitheatre
Sat 10/6 Mountain View, CA* Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue 10/9 Chula Vista, CA* Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Thu 10/11 Los Angeles, CA* Hollywood Bowl
Sat 10/13 Las Vegas, NV* MGM Grand Garden Arena
OZZY’s overseas tour dates:
Sat 5/5 Mexico City, Mexico Heaven & Hell Festival
Tues 5/8 Santiago, Chile Pista Atletica
Fri 5/11 Buenos Aires, Argentina Geba
Sun 5/13 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque
Wed 5/16 Curitiba, Brazil Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Fri 5/18 Belo Horizonte, Brazil Esplanada Do Mineirao
Sun 5/20 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Apoteose
Fri 6/1 Moscow, Russia Olympiisky
Sun 6/3 St. Petersburg, Russia Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)
Wed 6/6 Hyvinkää, Finland Rockfest
Fri 6/8 Solvesborg, Sweden* Sweden Rock Festival
Sun 6/10 Donington, UK* Download Festival
Wed 6/13 Prague, Czech Republic* Prague Rocks Festival, Airport Letnany
Fri 6/15 Paris, France* Download Festival
Sun 6/17 Florence, Italy* Firenze Rocks Festival
Wed 6/20 Halden, Norway* Tons of Rock Festival
Fri 6/22 Copenhagen, Denmark* Copenhell Festival
Sun 6/24 Dessel, Belgium* Graspop Metal Meeting
Tues 6/26 Krakow, Poland* Impact Festival
Thu 6/28 Oberhausen, Germany* König-Pilsner Arena
Fri 6/30 Madrid, Spain* Download Festival
Mon 7/2 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena
Thu 7/5 Barcelona, Spain Rock Fest Barcelona
Sun 7/8 Tel Aviv, Israel Live Park
*Produced by Live Nation
**US festival appearances
