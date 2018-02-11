Win Your Tickets Before You Can Buy Them...

By Jennifer Schultz

Ozzy Osbourne announces “NO MORE TOURS 2” with press conference at his Los Angeles home.

Shows are part of the rock icon's final global tour and will celebrate 5 decades of performing with 2 year World Tour.

-Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 17, at LIVENATION.COM

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE February 6, revealed details about his forthcoming “NO MORE TOURS 2,” a reference to his 1992 “No More Tours” trek. The announcement by the legendary musical icon about the North American dates--with his longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (Guitar), Blasko (Bass), Tommy Clufetos (Drums) and Adam Wakeman (Keyboards)--was made to international media in attendance at his Los Angeles home.

The initial North American dates produced by Live Nation kick off August 30 in Allentown, PA and conclude October 13 in Las Vegas, NV with a Thursday, October 11 stop at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; OZZY will be joined by Stone Sour for this leg of the tour. Tickets for these shows go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, February 17 at 10:00 AM (local time) at LiveNation.com and through the Live Nation app. Citi® is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 14 at 10:00 AM (local time) until Friday, February 16 at 10:00 PM (local time) through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Prior to the full North American run, OZZY will officially launch the “NO MORE TOURS 2” in Mexico in May, before heading to South America for solo shows in three countries. Next up, a six-week European leg of headlining solo dates and festival performances that’s set to begin Friday, June 1 in Moscow, Russia.

“I’ve been blessed with an amazing life,” OSBOURNE says. “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”

On his upcoming farewell world tour, produced by Live Nation, OSBOURNE will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath which formed in 1968). This tour, expected to take OZZY around the world with dates into 2020, will mark the end of global touring for the legendary artist, though he will continue to perform select live shows in the future. Throughout his career, OZZY has sold more than 100 million records.

Want to hear more about the OZZY tour from the Prince of Darkness himself? OZZY has partnered with Ticketmaster to spread the word about the tour with a new message on the Ticketmaster app for the Google Assistant on phones, speakers like Google Home and other compatible devices. Fans can trigger the app by saying, “Hey Google, talk to Ticketmaster,” which will offer special messages from the Prince of Darkness himself. Fans will then be invited by Sharon Osbourne to hear details about OZZY’s upcoming Live Nation tour dates. This new marketing tool expands the ways for OZZY’s millions of fans to find out about his tour and provides a fun, first of its kind experience.

For the tour, OZZY has teamed with the LOVE, HOPE, STRENGTH, FOUNDATION. At Love Hope Strength (LHS), their mission is to save lives, one concert at a time. We, along with Love Hope Strength, believe that all people deserve quality cancer care, a marrow donor if needed, and most importantly, hope. Founded by cancer survivors, LHS leverages the power of music to expand the marrow registry through THEIR "Get on the List" campaign. At LHS, they believe in offering real hope to people currently living with cancer.

OZZY’s North American tour dates:

DATE CITY VENUE

Fri 4/27 Jacksonville, FL** Welcome To Rockville

Sun 4/29 Fort Lauderdale, FL** Fort Rock

Thu 8/30 Allentown, PA* PPL Center

Sat 9/1 Syracuse, NY* Lakeview Amphitheater

Tue 9/4 Toronto, ON* Budweiser Stage

Thu 9/6 Boston, MA* Xfinity Center

Sat 9/8 Wantagh, NY* Jones Beach Amphitheatre

Mon 9/10 Holmdel, NJ* PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed 9/12 Camden, NJ* BB&T Pavilion

Fri 9/14 Bristow, VA* Jiffy Lube Live

Sun 9/16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH* Blossom Music Center

Wed 9/19 Clarkston, MI* DTE Energy Center

Fri 9/21 Tinley Park, IL* Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun 9/23 Noblesville, IN* Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Wed 9/26 Dallas, TX* Starplex Pavilion

Fri 9/28 Houston, TX* Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun 9/30 Albuquerque, NM* Isleta Amphitheater

Tue 10/2 Denver, CO* Pepsi Center

Thu 10/4 Salt Lake City, UT* USANA Amphitheatre

Sat 10/6 Mountain View, CA* Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue 10/9 Chula Vista, CA* Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Thu 10/11 Los Angeles, CA* Hollywood Bowl

Sat 10/13 Las Vegas, NV* MGM Grand Garden Arena

OZZY’s overseas tour dates:

Sat 5/5 Mexico City, Mexico Heaven & Hell Festival

Tues 5/8 Santiago, Chile Pista Atletica

Fri 5/11 Buenos Aires, Argentina Geba

Sun 5/13 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

Wed 5/16 Curitiba, Brazil Pedreira Paulo Leminski

Fri 5/18 Belo Horizonte, Brazil Esplanada Do Mineirao

Sun 5/20 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Apoteose

Fri 6/1 Moscow, Russia Olympiisky

Sun 6/3 St. Petersburg, Russia Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)

Wed 6/6 Hyvinkää, Finland Rockfest

Fri 6/8 Solvesborg, Sweden* Sweden Rock Festival

Sun 6/10 Donington, UK* Download Festival

Wed 6/13 Prague, Czech Republic* Prague Rocks Festival, Airport Letnany

Fri 6/15 Paris, France* Download Festival

Sun 6/17 Florence, Italy* Firenze Rocks Festival

Wed 6/20 Halden, Norway* Tons of Rock Festival

Fri 6/22 Copenhagen, Denmark* Copenhell Festival

Sun 6/24 Dessel, Belgium* Graspop Metal Meeting

Tues 6/26 Krakow, Poland* Impact Festival

Thu 6/28 Oberhausen, Germany* König-Pilsner Arena

Fri 6/30 Madrid, Spain* Download Festival

Mon 7/2 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena

Thu 7/5 Barcelona, Spain Rock Fest Barcelona

Sun 7/8 Tel Aviv, Israel Live Park

*Produced by Live Nation

**US festival appearances