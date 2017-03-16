Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority

Posted: March 16, 2017

KISS Giveaways- Wk of 3/20/17

Here’s What You Can Win...

Comments

 Listen to BMS to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ the top of EVERY HOUR 6-9a: AFTER you play sounder of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica- Be caller #9 to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in Toronto at Rogers Center AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome! 

 

Listen to Jill to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ the top of EVERY HOUR 10a-2p: AFTER you play sounder of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica- Be caller #9 to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in Toronto at Rogers Center AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome! 

 

Listen to Randy to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ the top of EVERY HOUR 3-7p: AFTER you play sounder of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica- Be caller #9 to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in Toronto at Rogers Center AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome! 

 

Tues-Wed @ 2:30P: Win Before Buy/ A pair of tickets to see Bush on July 3rd at the Aztec Theatre. – Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (3/23) at 1pm

 

Thurs-Fri @ 2:30P: On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Bush on July 3rd at the Aztec Theatre. – Tickets are on sale NOW/ Details at KISSRocks.com

 

Mon-Tues @ 4:30P: A pair of tickets to see the Spurs take on the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 2nd, at 2:30p AND a $25 Arch card- compliments of McDonald's

*Reminding you to enter the McDonald's "I'm Loving it" Marriage proposal- you could be the lucky guy to win the chance to propose to your girlfriend at an upcoming Spurs game- You can enter until March 24 11pm at KISSRocks.com just tell us why you should win.

 

Wed-Thurs @ 4:30p: A pair of tickets to see the Spurs take on the LA Lakers on Wednesday, April 5th, at 7:30p AND a $25 Arch card- compliments of McDonald's

*Reminding you to enter the McDonald's "I'm Loving it" Marriage proposal- you could be the lucky guy to win the chance to propose to your girlfriend at an upcoming Spurs game- You can enter until March 24 11pm at KISSRocks.com just tell us why you should win.

 

________________________________________________________________________________________

 

On the KISSRocks App: 

 

3/20-3/24 12N: We’ve got your “Bonus Chance” to enter to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in Toronto at Rogers Center AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome!

________________________________________________________________________________________

 

ONLINE CONTESTS: 

 

3/20-3/26: Register to win pair of tickets to check out Jim Jeffries “ The Unusual Punishment Tour” March 30th, at The Tobin Center. -Tickets are on sale now

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation