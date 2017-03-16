KISS Giveaways- Wk of 3/20/17

Listen to BMS to win:

Mon-Fri @ the top of EVERY HOUR 6-9a: AFTER you play sounder of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica- Be caller #9 to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in Toronto at Rogers Center AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome!

Listen to Jill to win:

Mon-Fri @ the top of EVERY HOUR 10a-2p: AFTER you play sounder of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica- Be caller #9 to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in Toronto at Rogers Center AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome!

Listen to Randy to win:

Mon-Fri @ the top of EVERY HOUR 3-7p: AFTER you play sounder of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica- Be caller #9 to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in Toronto at Rogers Center AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome!

Tues-Wed @ 2:30P: Win Before Buy/ A pair of tickets to see Bush on July 3rd at the Aztec Theatre. – Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (3/23) at 1pm

Thurs-Fri @ 2:30P: On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Bush on July 3rd at the Aztec Theatre. – Tickets are on sale NOW/ Details at KISSRocks.com

Mon-Tues @ 4:30P: A pair of tickets to see the Spurs take on the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 2nd, at 2:30p AND a $25 Arch card- compliments of McDonald's

*Reminding you to enter the McDonald's "I'm Loving it" Marriage proposal- you could be the lucky guy to win the chance to propose to your girlfriend at an upcoming Spurs game- You can enter until March 24 11pm at KISSRocks.com just tell us why you should win.

Wed-Thurs @ 4:30p: A pair of tickets to see the Spurs take on the LA Lakers on Wednesday, April 5th, at 7:30p AND a $25 Arch card- compliments of McDonald's

*Reminding you to enter the McDonald's "I'm Loving it" Marriage proposal- you could be the lucky guy to win the chance to propose to your girlfriend at an upcoming Spurs game- You can enter until March 24 11pm at KISSRocks.com just tell us why you should win.

On the KISSRocks App:

3/20-3/24 12N: We’ve got your “Bonus Chance” to enter to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in Toronto at Rogers Center AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome!

ONLINE CONTESTS:

3/20-3/26: Register to win pair of tickets to check out Jim Jeffries “ The Unusual Punishment Tour” March 30th, at The Tobin Center. -Tickets are on sale now