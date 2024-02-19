Woman’s Uses ‘Nard Logic’ on Assault Victim - Top 5 Buttheads 2/13/2024

Top 5 Buttheads:
#5 Man pulls knife, beats up MTA bus operator for ‘not driving faster’ in Manhattan traffic
#4 Assailant: Nurse Should Have Expected Punch
#3 Woman ‘tied to cemetery crucifix and beaten to death’ in a sickening ‘exorcism’
#2 Armed police swoop on ‘man with knife’ only to find Harry Potter fan with a wand
#1 Exorcism massacre: Italian bricklayer ‘forces daughter, 17, to watch’ as he slaughters his wife and two sons aged 15 and five with the help of ‘religious fanatics’ in a bid to rid his house of ‘demons’
Bonus: Parents locked 6-year-old daughter in a dog cage, beat and starved her: cops
Bonus: Tourists caught bonking on the beach in wild Thai ‘Sin City’s’ lurid ‘sex den’