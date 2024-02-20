We CAN’T Be Shooting People Over Cheese! - Big Ass World News 2/15/2024

Cheeseburger

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Female students have virginity status leaked by university medics in bizarre scandal

College is weird in some places.

#4 Jealous boyfriend convicted after beating girlfriend to death, dropping sofa on her body and sleeping on it

#3 Rates of syphilis in pregnant women have TRIPLED since 2016 which puts babies at 40% risk of DEATH, CDC report shows... these are the worst-hit states

#2 Man shoots Burger King employee after row over ‘extra cheese’ on his Whopper

#1 Fuming Airbnb host sent CCTV of guest with another woman to his wife after bad review

Bad Review...Worse Revenge

Bonus: Dog missing for four years found 500 miles away in different state



Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!