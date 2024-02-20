This ‘Valentine’s Warning’ Should be an ‘EVERYDAY Warning’ - Big Ass World News 2/14/2024

A Warning Indeed!

By Billy Madison Show

Big Ass World News:

#5 One in ten vacation rentals is fitted with hidden spy cameras as experts reveal how to spot the devices inside chargers, smoke alarms and TV sound bars

#4 Going vegan improves the sex lives of men and treats erectile dysfunction, study suggests

#3 Valentine’s Day Warning - Why the morning after pill could be effectively USELESS for roughly 25 million US women, gynecologist warns

Might keep this in mind EVERYDAY!!!!

#2 Teen girl allegedly murdered dad, brother, then called 911 on herself: ‘I couldn’t resist the urge to kill’

#1 Nearly half of young men don’t know where a woman’s clitoris is, suggests new study

Nard thought the clitoris was a Ford vehicle.

Bonus: Saucy cam models offer 90% discount on Valentine’s Day to keep blokes company



