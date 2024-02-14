This is NOT What You Want to See Out Your Window - Top 5 Buttheads 2/9/2024

Issaquah police seek public’s help in searching for serial peeping Tom

By Billy Madison Show

Top 5 Buttheads:

#5 Drugged-up dad stole ham sandwich after spraying delivery driver with fire extinguisher

#4 Bloke confronts couple for posing on his car – but gets told to mind his business

#3 Kenyan cult leader charged with 191 murders

#2 Homeless man stole dummies from babies’ mouths and used them to ‘soothe himself’

#1 Terrifying photo shows wide-eyed perv caught masturbating outside mum’s window

What’s worse than your mom walking in on you doing the solo puppet show? Her seeing someone else doing it outside her window!

Bonus: Brazen thief posted pics of himself in stolen cars including a Bentley


Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!