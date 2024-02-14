This is NOT What You Want to See Out Your Window - Top 5 Buttheads 2/9/2024

Top 5 Buttheads :

#5 Drugged-up dad stole ham sandwich after spraying delivery driver with fire extinguisher

#4 Bloke confronts couple for posing on his car – but gets told to mind his business

#3 Kenyan cult leader charged with 191 murders

#2 Homeless man stole dummies from babies’ mouths and used them to ‘soothe himself’

#1 Terrifying photo shows wide-eyed perv caught masturbating outside mum’s window

What’s worse than your mom walking in on you doing the solo puppet show? Her seeing someone else doing it outside her window!

Bonus: Brazen thief posted pics of himself in stolen cars including a Bentley



