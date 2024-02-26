Taking Care of Animals is Rewarding, But Taking Off Clothes... - What’s Happening 2/20/2024

What’s Happening:

#5 I ditched being a vet for saucy career – and made over 1m within a year’

This woman ditched being a veterinarian for a saucy career and she made over a million dollars within a year.

Hmm…I mean that’s pretty damn good!

So it’s not like she was a vet she was going to go to school to be a vet.

Oh, I love how they do that, who knows if she would have even made it!

She’s now made over a million dollars

Yeah…wow! I mean, good for her. But it is funny though how it’s like, “Oh She Gave Up Being a Vet”. No she wasn’t a vet.

She ditched going to the university to embark on the Saucy career.

Awe…she was so close!

She wasn’t like 26 and a practicing vet

She was trying to figure out what to do and she was like, “I’m going to take my shirt off”.

