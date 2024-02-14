She Slapped Herself So Hard on Live TV - What’s Happening 2/9/2024

File: lottery scratch-off ticket Supervisor buys scratch-off tickets for employees for Christmas, win big; employees split winnings (BanksPhotos/Getty Images)

What’s Happening :

#5 ‘I’m racy content creator but have sex with grandpas for free as I love it so much’

#4 Russian influencers forced into groveling apology for lesbian kiss on Instagram

#3 Hosts lose it when reporter accidentally slaps herself on live TV

#2 91-year-old cancer patient viciously knocked to ground by would-be robber pleads he would’ve ‘kicked his ass’ if he was younger

#1 Florida truck driver racks up over $31K in charges on company card to purchase scratch-off lottery tickets

Nard’s charges at the adult emporium doesn’t seem so bad, anymore.