San Antonio area school closures

Here is the current list of schools in the San Antonio area that have decided to close for Monday. If your school is not listed, keep checking back as we will update the list as we get new information.
SCHOOLS CANCELLED MONDAY, JANUARY 26
- North East ISD
- Edgewood ISD (offices closed as well)
- Fort Sam Houston ISD
- Northside ISD
- San Antonio ISD
- Randolph ISD
- Harlandale ISD
- Holy Cross of San Antonio
- Judson ISD
- Lackland ISD
- Medina Valley ISD
- Pre-K 4 SA
- Southwest ISD (offices closed as well)
- South San Antonio ISD
- Somerset ISD
- Alamo Colleges District
- Comfort ISD
- Concordia Lutheran Childcare & Chuch
- Cotulla ISD
- Crystal City ISD
- Eagle Pass ISD
- Great Hearts
- Judson ISD
- Lighthouse Public Schools
- Parent Child Incorporated
- Pearsall ISD
- Poth ISD
- Somerset Academies of Texas
- Arc of San Antonio
- Winston School
- Devine ISD
- Lytle ISD
- Natalia ISD
- Essence Prep Public School
- School of Science & Technology
- Sunshine Cottage
- Jubilee Academies
- UTSA - ALL Campuses
- Incarnate Word School
- Boerne ISD
- Carrizo Springs ISD
- Dilley ISD
- Fredricksburg ISD
- Gonzales ISD
Schools maintaining REGULAR SCHEDULE
- Alamo Heights ISD - The district is monitoring the weather and will decide by noon on Sunday.
- East Central ISD
- Jourdanton ISD
- Southside ISD - The district is monitoring the weather and will decide on any closures at 4 pm on Sunday.
- IDEA Public Schools
- Cornerstone - delayed until 9am, buses will run an hour later than normal schedule for pick up.