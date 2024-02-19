Nard Can’t Say “Vaginally”. - What’s Happening 2/14/2024

Little Knife

By Billy Madison Show

What’s Happening:

#5 New mum ‘humiliated’ after partner’s ‘smell’ comment during labor.

Nard can’t say “vaginally” btw.

#4 First-of-its-kind study reveals Covid wreaks havoc on women’s sex lives for months after infection

#3 Suspect pulls knife during Tacoma robbery. This store owner scares him off with an even bigger one.

#2 Virginia woman arrested for swinging medieval sword at police officer and neighbor

#1 Burglar reportedly enjoyed ramen noodles, hot chocolate during break-in at stranger’s home

Bonus: Channel 4 launching new sex show that sees ‘virgins pop cherry on remote island’


