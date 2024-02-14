Naked Shoplifters Should Be The New Thing - Big Ass World News 2/9/2024

Costco lines for gas in Centerville

By Billy Madison Show

Big Ass World News:

#5 Travis Kelce says he’s played better since growing out ‘rugged’ beard: ‘I feel the power of it’

Cat lady’ couture trend is making felines fashionably cool: ‘Sexy mystique draws people in’

#4 Creep loose after groping 4 young women on NYC streets — including 3 in 2-hour span

#3 Erotic classes launch at luxury hotel – including racy spanking sessions

#2 Cheating husband is jailed for just 180 days after spiking wife’s drinks with ABORTION DRUGS when she was seven months pregnant - leaving their premature third baby suffering from development delays

#1 Mystery woman strips off at Costco supermarket to prove she’s not a shoplifter

A woman started to get naked outside a Costco when security accused her of stealing. Why can’t this happen when I’m there? I guess the lines for shopping would be like the lines for gas if there were more naked people.

Bonus: Man, 30, dies after falling into feed mixer on farm in front of horrified family


Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!