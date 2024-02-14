The Mayo Is In The Fridge, Behind The Testicles - What’s Happening 2/12/2024

(KIRO 7 News)

By Billy Madison Show

What’s Happening:

#5 Dog owners use secret words to stop pets getting too excited including ‘Dr Barker’

#4 Russian influencer facing jail for ‘tickling breast’ of famous war statue

#3 Woman tells husband they’ve won lottery jackpot on motorway - he quits his job in minutes

#2 Michigan transgender Muslim woman loses case against ex who she sued for throwing out jar of her former pair of testicles that she kept in the FRIDGE

#1 Bottoms Up might be going down: Residents express outrage over proposed California coffee shop where bikini-clad staff would attract the ‘wrong kind of clients’

Coffee & thongs aren’t bad, but Nard wants to open a place with coffee & dongs.


