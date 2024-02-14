Like The Dad In #5, Nard Too Has Used His ‘Prison Wallet’ - Top 5 Buttheads 2/12/2024

By Billy Madison Show

Top 5 Buttheads:

#5 Drug dealing dad shoved heroin and crack up his bum after being busted by police

#4 Horny bloke found masturbating in library managed to escape cuffs due to slippy hands

This guy HAS to be Nard’s cousin. Just look at him!

#3 Bloke ‘murdered wife, took selfie with corpse, and sent it to her family’

#2 Woman charged after killing baby by accidentally putting it in the oven

#1 11-year-old hatched plot to kill girl flirting with her boyfriend, Florida cops say

Bonus: Judge ‘sent 500 texts during murder trial and even mocked prosecutor’s genitals’

