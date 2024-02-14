Lady Loves Her ‘Pepper-horny’ Pizza - Big Ass World News 2/12/2024

By Billy Madison Show

Big Ass World News:

#5 ‘I’m sexually attracted to pizza – I don’t know why it’s making me aroused’

#4 Lots of erections prevent impotence in old age, uplifting study says

#3 28-year-old woman sparks HORROR after revealing that her FATHER is her gynecologist and performs pelvic exams on her ‘every few months’

#2 Bald men/Slap heads are ‘irresistible’ as baldness is ‘number one attribute’ for ladies, says study

At least Chris has that going for him.

#1 Is sex with your new partner electric? Doctors warn it’s a red flag they could be a narcissist

Bonus: Restaurant offering ‘booty calls’ and ‘situationships’ launches playful menu

