Just FYI...Friends Don’t Burn Your Hair & Make You Drink Bleach! - Top 5 Buttheads 2/15/2024

Classroom Classroom (WFTV.com News Staff)

By Billy Madison Show

Top 5 Buttheads:

#5 Female teacher ‘plied student with booze and lured him into classroom sex with naked pics’

Anytime you have to “lure” someone for sex, you probably shouldn’t have sex with them. Same goes for getting it on with a student.

#4 Pervert busted with 600 pieces of lingerie after 20 years of stealing women’s underwear

#3 Grandpa shot dead trying to apologize after ‘minor fender bender’ in Walmart parking lot

#2 Couple ‘kidnapped friend’ before ‘burning her hair and making her drink bleach’

#1 Nurse ‘cut off sleeping husband’s penis with kitchen knife’ over fears he cheated

Over “FEARS”...you caught that, right?

Bonus: ‘Panty sniffer’ farmer caught red-handed on CCTV masturbating with stolen lingerie


