A JUDGE Shoots Her Ex-Boyfriend. He Isn’t Even Her First Victim!! - Big Ass World News 2/19/2024

Hooters Restaurant (Wikipedia)

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Dude refuses to leave Hooters before embarking on door-kicking, bullet-dodging rampage

So it IS possible to love Hooters too much.

#4 Pennsylvania judge Sonya McKnight charged after allegedly shooting ex-boyfriend in head as he slept

#3 NYC teacher bizarrely brags about sex lives of swinging parents at ‘cool’ elementary school

#2 Alabama mom, 27, punished her seven-year-old son by making him walk home from school - then ‘ran over him with her car’

#1 People who experience FOMO are more likely to be promiscuous, shocking study finds

Fear Of Missing Out...on that @$$!!

Bonus: Woman claims ‘talking dog’ said her name in ‘special’ moment caught on camera



Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!