The Highest Scorer At The Big Game Was In The Parking Lot - Big Ass World News 2/13/2024

Allegiant Stadium Super Bowl LVIII (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

#5 Racy streamer egged by woman who said model ‘tries to seduce my husband’ with snaps

#4 Footballer struck by lightning and killed in front of fans in horrifying footage

#3 Man who spent £12.5k ‘becoming dog’ allows kids to pet him as ‘owner’ says ‘he won’t bite’

#2 OnlyFans model claims she and her boyfriend had SEX in the Super Bowl parking lot as they share raunchy footage from their trip to Las Vegas: ‘The 49ers didn’t win but Cody did’

#1 Cop draws gun and arrests female driver having stroke as he thought she was intoxicated

Bonus: Build-A-Bear’s ‘after dark’ collection of horny animals sparks outrage: ‘I’m violently sick’

OK...now ‘Kidaults’ is officially a word.

