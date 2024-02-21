Dude Says He’s Got Six Girlfriends. Like It’s a Good Thing? - What’s Happening 2/19/2024

By Billy Madison Show

What’s Happening:

#5 I’ve got six girlfriends – trolls say I’m paying them but we’re in love’

#4 Miss BumBum creates intimate perfume ‘made from orgasm’ so fans feel close to her

#3 Intoxicated man attending DUI impact panel attacks Lake County Sheriff’s deputy

#2 High school seniors earn scholarships to play cornhole in college: ‘I’m shocked’

If only they had this back in the day. I could have gave it to my student loans right in the cornhole instead of the other way around!

#1 ‘My life is funded by “pay pigs” – but married women can make more cash than me’

Bonus: We’re twins who sell racy pics – mum found out when relative leaked our snaps’



