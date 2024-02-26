A Dirty Dog Leads to a Dirty Nard - Big Ass World News 2/20/2024

#5 Americans shacking up with exes during ongoing housing crisis

#4 Brits are kinkier and will jump into bed much quicker than Americans, says sex expert

#3 LELO launches new sex toy that allows you to pleasure yourself with music

#2 Men are getting ‘addicted’ to AI girlfriends as they ‘prefer robots to real women’

#1 Raunchy dog instantly leaves neighbor’s cat regretting sneaking into wrong house

A raunchy dog instantly leaves neighborhood cat regretting sneaking into the house cuz the neighborhood cat snuck into this person’s house, and the dog immediately mounted it and humped it.

Can it get pregnant

I don’t know, let’s try it. Let’s have a dog hump you and see if you get pregnant!

That’s not the same story.

Yes it is.

THAT’S NOT THE SAME STORY!!