Clean Up In The Produce Section... - Top 5 Buttheads 3/18/2024

Produce Section Produce Section (TeroVesalainen/Pixabay)

By Billy Madison Show

Top 5 Buttheads:

#5 Minnesota massage parlor owner accused of holding California woman captive to sell her for sex in locked room with no lights, no food, and no water for days - after promising her a job

#4 Shocking moment a toddler puffs on a VAPE while strapped into its car seat as older child complains ‘you’re choking me with that!’

#3 Randy couple get frisky on beach as woman drops to knees in front of shocked tourists

#2 Woman shot multiple times after an argument over cats

#1 A supermarket employee pleasured himself onto produce and other unsealed merchandise

That’s why you should ALWAYS wash your fruit.

Or NOT eat it!

Bonus: Randy couple caught having sex on shopping center steps with woman filmed thrusting

