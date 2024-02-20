‘C is for Convict” & C-Rings...You’re Doing It Wrong - Top 5 Buttheads 2/14/2024

Top 5 Buttheads:
#5 Florida couple wears matching Cookie Monster pajamas during attempted armed robbery at hardware store: police
#4 Customer finds clerk’s hidden pen camera with 100 videos of people in bathroom, cops say
#3 Randy bloke gets metal ring stuck on his penis and needs firefighters to remove it
Rough day for a firefighter!
#2 Woman whips out boob on London Underground as shameless bloke performs sex act
#1 Texas dad David Barnes, 66, is jailed for 21 years in Moscow after court there finds him guilty of abusing his two sons after his Russian ex-wife accused him of child sex abuse even though US police found no basis to charge him