‘C is for Convict” & C-Rings...You’re Doing It Wrong - Top 5 Buttheads 2/14/2024

C is for Convict

By Billy Madison Show

Top 5 Buttheads:

#5 Florida couple wears matching Cookie Monster pajamas during attempted armed robbery at hardware store: police

#4 Customer finds clerk’s hidden pen camera with 100 videos of people in bathroom, cops say

#3 Randy bloke gets metal ring stuck on his penis and needs firefighters to remove it

Rough day for a firefighter!

#2 Woman whips out boob on London Underground as shameless bloke performs sex act

#1 Texas dad David Barnes, 66, is jailed for 21 years in Moscow after court there finds him guilty of abusing his two sons after his Russian ex-wife accused him of child sex abuse even though US police found no basis to charge him



